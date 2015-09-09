VIDEO: Paul Kelly and Gurrumul's exquisite rendition of 'Amazing Grace' will bring tears to your eyes

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Aboriginal singer Gurrumul has the voice of an angel. Paul Kelly is one of Australia’s finest songwriters, famous for “From little things, big things grow”, his collaboration with another indigenous singer-songwriter, Kev Carmody.

Earlier this year, Kelly and Gurrumul performed together at the Barunga Festival in the Northern Territory, wowing the crowd with a rendition of the gospel song “Amazing Grace”, which the Arnhem Land musician sings in his native Yolngu language.

Out of that collaboration, his record company Skinnyfish Music has just released this extraordinary clip, with Gurrumul’s ethereal voice breathing new life into one of the world’s best know songs.

Amazing Grace also features on Gurrumul’s new release, The Gospel Album, which was inspired by the fact that as a young child, the first western music he heard was gospel at a Methodist church on Elcho Island.

The album was No. 3 on debut on the ARIA Albums Chart when it was released last month.

Sit back. Close your eyes. Turn the sound up. Breathe deeply. Savour the beauty.

