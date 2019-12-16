Video shows confrontation between Patriots video team and Bengals security in latest 'Spygate' cheating scandal

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer revealed exclusive footage of the confrontation, which captures the Patriots’ videographers offering to delete their footage.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer revealed exclusive footage of the interaction between the New England Patriots’ film crew and Cincinnati Bengals security that’s at the centre of yet another Patriots cheating scandal.

The franchise was accused of cheating after sending a video team to the Bengals’ Week 14 game and recording footage of the team’s sideline.

The video, which was first aired on “Fox NFL Sunday,” shows a Bengals security officer recording a video of what the Patriots’ employees had captured on film.

The security officer questions the New England videographers’ story and, after the Patriots’ employees offered to delete the film, chose to involve NFL security.

The New England Patriots’ second “Spygate” scandal is heating up.

The franchise was accused of cheating after sending a video team to the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 14 game and recording footage of the Bengals’ sideline with a “direct view” of Cincinnati players coming on and off the field and the coaches’ signals for play calls.

And now, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer has revealed exclusive footage of the interaction between New England’s film crew and Bengals security.

The video, aired on “Fox NFL Sunday,” shows a Bengals security officer recording a video of what the Patriots’ employees had captured on film. In the background, the Cincinnati employee questions whether the video was actually meant for a “piece on [a New England] advanced scout,” as the team had previously claimed the footage was intended for.

The Patriots’ videographers stuck to the script, but the Bengals security officer wasn’t buying it.

“Come on guys,” he’s heard saying in the background. “I don’t see the advanced scout in this footage.”

One of the Patriots’ videographers then suggested that he was trying to “get some field perspective,” but the security officer once again called his bluff.

“That’s not the field,” the Bengals employee said.

The Patriots employees offered to delete the tape and claimed that they “didn’t know” that they weren’t allowed to capture video of the sideline, but the Cincinnati staff members instead chose to contact NFL security. The league office was given a copy of the film and launched an investigation into the matter shortly thereafter.

