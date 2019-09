The Patriots took an easy 35-3 lead in the first half against the Jets on Thursday night. 20-one of those points were scored in 65 seconds; one on offence after a fumble, one on defence, and one on special teams.



The Pats ended up winning 49-19

Video and clown music via @CFBSection over at Big Lead Sports:



