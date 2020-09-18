Patrick Reed slam-dunked a hole-in-one at the U.S. Open with what looked like a glitch on one of the toughest courses in golf

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images Patrick Reed laughs while walking onto the first tee box during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Patrick Reed slam dunked a hole-in-one at the par 3 No. 7 in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The U.S. Open at Winged Foot is one of the toughest tests in golf, with many players openly admitting the difficulty coming their way.

At least for one hole, Reed’s ace made it look easy.

The U.S. Open is historically one of the toughest tests in golf, and this weekend at Winged Foot is expected to be an especially difficult challenge for the best players in the world.

With a thick second-cut rough that can swallow a ball whole, and greens that can puzzle the most talented putters on Tour, many players seem prepared for a long weekend.

“The viewers at home are going to see some pretty bizarre stuff and probably a lot of putts and chips that make us look pretty bad,” Justin Thomas, the third-ranked golfer in the world, told reporters ahead of the tournament. “If you’re into that stuff, then you’re going to like this week.”

But for all of the difficulty the course advertised, Patrick Reed made at least one hole look easy in his first round on Thursday.

At the par 3 No. 7, Reed hit a beauty off the tee that one-hopped directly into the hole for an ace. Reed’s slam dunk looked like something out of a video game, but no, he was doing this at the U.S. Open.

One hop and in! An ace for @PReedGolf. ???? pic.twitter.com/IGuf5koe3B — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 17, 2020

Reed’s ace came at the perfect time for his round. After hitting a double-bogey at No. 5 and a birdie at No. 6, Reed’s hole-in-one got him back under par and in the mix with the top of the leaderboard to start off his weekend.

It’s going to take four days of brilliant golf and a little luck to win this tournament. With his ace at No. 7, Reed appears to have the luck part down.

