Patrick Mahomes gave Tyreek Hill a celebratory piggyback ride after they connected for a 41-yard touchdown

Meredith Cash
Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes gave wide receiver Tyreek Hill a piggyback ride to the Chiefs’ bench after torching the Jets with his fifth touchdown of the day.
  • Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 41-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ blowout of the New York Jets.
  • After Andy Reid’s electric offensive duo connected for the second time in Sunday afternoon’s lopsided affair, the superstar quarterback gave his speedy wide receiver a lift back to the sideline.
  • Mahomes hoisted Hill onto his back near the endzone and proceeded to give Cheetah a piggyback ride up the field alongside their teammates.
  • The 2018 MVP had plenty to celebrate, as he finished the day with 416 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Chiefs to an impressive 35-9 victory.
  • Check out the video of Mahomes’ and Hill’s touchdown and post-score antics below:
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.