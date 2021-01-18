Patrick Mahomes celebrated a playoff touchdown by nearly throwing the ball completely out of the stadium

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes scored a rushing touchdown on the Chiefs opening drive against the Browns on Sunday.

After scoring, Mahomes celebrated by firing the ball into the upperdecks of Arrowhead Stadium.

A fan video captured Mahomes’ massive, celebratory throw.

The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time getting their offence going on Sunday.

After receiving the opening kickoff of their playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs marched down the field with a tidy 10-play, six-minute drive to open the game with a touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes punched the ball in for Kansas City, scrambling to his right and finding enough space to reach the end zone on his feet.

As impressive as the Chiefs drive was, Mahomes’ celebration was even more breathtaking. After crossing the goal line, Mahome cocked back his arm and fired a cannon into the stands of Arrowhead Stadium. At first glance, it looked as though Mahomes sent the ball into orbit.

Mahomes TD. They made it look easy (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/J4VUNg7XvV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2021

A fan captured video of Mahomes’ throw into the stands, showing that while it did remain in the stadium, Mahomes appeared to reach the upperdeck of Arrowhead.

Here's where Mahomes' throw ended up after the TD ???????? (via @_dawnw81)pic.twitter.com/5PNGRbIW7P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2021

Even after scoring with his legs, Mahomes still found a way to show off his arm.

