Patrick Beverley mercilessly trolled Damian Lillard after he missed 2 potential game-winning free throws against the Clippers, and the feud spilled into Instagram after the game

The Clippers and Blazers got into it on Saturday.

Damian Lillard missed two potentially game-winning free throws in the final seconds of the game.

On the sidelines, Patrick Beverley and the Clippers mercilessly trolled Lillard for his untimely misses.

After the game, both sides carried the feud over into the Instagram comments.

Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard had some words for each other on Saturday.

The feud began in the final seconds of Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

For the Blazers, it was a big game, as Portland is still trying to lock up a spot in the playoffs in a tightly contested battle for the final spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Clippers had pulled their starters in crunch time, as the team has already secured its spot in the postseason.

With the Blazers trailing 118-117 and just 18 seconds remaining, Lillard stepped to the line for two free throws that could have put Portland in front.

Lillard, one of the most clutch shooters in the league, stunningly missed both attempts.

Down 1 with :18 to play, Damian Lillard misses two critical free throws. ???? The Blazers (-184) would go on to lose 122-117. pic.twitter.com/Pi8ZJd4gkR — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 8, 2020

The Blazers were unable to come back and erase the deficit, and the second-string Clippers would take the victory. On the sidelines, Clippers guard Beverley couldn’t contain his laughter as Lillard missed his two free throws.

Pat Bev and Marcus Morris' reactions to Dame missing potential game-winning free throws ???? pic.twitter.com/keEaBCQn3t — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2020

Beverley pointed to a nonexistent watch on his wrist to indicate “Dame Time” – a reference to Lillard’s past clutch performances. Apparently, he was wondering what had happened.

On Twitter, fans had a similar reaction.

the current Dame Time is pic.twitter.com/BVQIQG8buw — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 8, 2020

Lillard didn’t take to kindly to the jeers of the Clippers, addressing the antics of Beverley and his teammates after the game, insisting that he wasn’t mad, he was actually laughing.

“Asking me about Patrick Beverley who, I sent him home before at the end of a game. Paul George just got sent home last year by me in the playoffs,” Lillard said. “So they know. The reason they’re reacting like that is because of what they expect from me, which is a sign of respect. And it just shows what I’ve done at a high clip more times than not.”

“So I’m not offended by it,” Lillard said. “If anything, it should tell you how much it hurt them to go through what I’ve put them through in those situations previously.”

Damian Lillard on the antics of Patrick Beverly and Paul George down the stretch of today’s game. Lillard unloads. pic.twitter.com/NFgEiiVHVi — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 8, 2020

The talk continued on Instagram

While the feud might have ended there during a normal season, with both teams parting ways and leaving to spend time with their families or enjoy a nice meal, this season, everyone is stuck in the bubble, and the feud quickly found its way to Instagram.

George fired the first shot in the comments, writing on a Bleacher Report post about Lillard’s post-game presser that the Blazers guard would be the one getting sent home this year.

Lillard was absolutely willing to respond, calling George a “chump” and calling him out for jumping from team to team.

Beverley also got in on the jokes, writing “Cancun on 3” in the comments.

Unfortunately, it’s going to take a lot of chaos to wind up with a seven-game series between the Blazers and Clippers in the playoffs. But regardless of when their next matchup happens, it’s clear that there’s a score to be settled on the court.

