A Ball Girl's Great Lunging Catch Was The Best Play Of MLB's Opening Night

Last night was Opening Night in Major League Baseball as the Padres took on the Dodgers in San Diego.

It came one week after the Opening Series in Australia, and one day before Opening Day in most other cities. But the important point was that baseball is back and we are already seeing Gold Glove-calibre plays.

Amazingly, the best play of the night didn’t come from a player. It came from one of the Padres’ ball girls. The ball appeared to be heading directly at the head of the fan in the Dodgers cap.



Here’s the full video.

