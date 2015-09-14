Pacman Jones slammed Amari Cooper's head into a helmet

Adam “Pacman” Jones, who has had his fair share of trouble while in the NFL, once again found himself in the middle of an ugly situation during the Bengals’ game against the Oakland Raiders.

Midway through the second quarter the Raiders broke a long run. Near the end of the play, Raiders standout rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper was blocking Jones when things turned ugly. After slamming Cooper to the ground, Jones ripped Cooper’s helmet off and then slammed his head into the helmet as it laid on the ground.





Amazingly, Jones was not ejected even though three officials were standing right there. On top of that, the penalty was offset by a pair of penalties against the Raiders and the play was ruled a do-over without Jones or his team being punished at all. However, considering his history, it is doubtful he will get the same leniency when the video is reviewed by the NFL.

