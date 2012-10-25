Sandoval Becomes Unlikely Hero, Ties World Series Record With Three Home Runs In One Game

Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval did something that had only happened four times in the history of baseball. He hit three home runs in a World Series game to carry San Francisco to a game one victory of the Tigers.



Sandoval joins Reggis Jackson, Albert Pujols, and Babe Ruth (two times) as the only players to go deep three times in a single World Series game. And Sandoval’s blasts may be even more impressive than the others as he only had 12 regular season home runs, and two of the three in game one were off of Justin Verlander, arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

Here are all three home runs…

