Peyton Manning had his first official workouts yesterday for the Denver Broncos. And even though we all knew this was coming, it is still strange seeing number 18 and his happy feet throwing footballs while wearing the Broncos’ blue and orange.



Here’s video from the practice (via 9News.com)…





