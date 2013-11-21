The Ottawa Senators Had What May Go Down As The Assist Of The Year

Kyle Turris gave the Ottawa Senators an early 1-0 lead over the Minnesota Wild with a shorthanded goal. But it was the pass from Clarke MacArthur that has hockey fans buzzing.
With MacArthur leading a 2-on-1 with two other defenders chasing, he put the puck between his legs and flipped it over to Turris whose shot trickled between the legs of Josh Harding. Here are three views of the incredible assist…
A second angle…
Finally, here is the pass from behind…
