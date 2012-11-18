The Oregon Mascot Lost Its Head While Skydiving

Somebody thought it would be a cool idea to have the Oregon Ducks mascot go skydiving and make a video of the feat. Surely it would go viral, right? Well, it might go viral, but not for the reasons they had in mind.



Apparently during the planning process, nobody considered that it might be windy. And nobody thought it would be a good idea to actually secure the head of the costume to the body. Luckily for the duck, the head was recovered in a nearby field.

Here’s the video (via ESPN)…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.