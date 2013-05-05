Orb Wins The Kentucky Derby With Thrilling Come-From-Behind Race

Orb won the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby.



Orb overcame a muddy track and was well-behind the pack entering the final turn. But Joel Rosario rode Orb from about 15th to the lead with a strong kick in the final 300 yards.

Orb was one of the two co-favourites at 6-1. This is also the first Kentucky Derby win for hall of fame trainer Shug McGaughey.

Here is race to the finish line (via NBC)…



