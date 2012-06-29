OOPS! President Obama Congratulates The Miami Heat But Screws Up Their Name

At a recent fundraiser in Miami, President Barack Obama took a moment to congratulate the Miami Heat for winning the NBA Championship. However, the gesture might have seemed a bit more heartfelt if he didn’t call the team the “Miami Heats.”



Of course, President Obama is a huge basketball fan, so it is unlikely that this was the result of ignorance. However, this very well may have been an “Anchorman” moment in which the team name was typed incorrectly into the teleprompter and Obama just read what was presented to him.

Come to think of it, it is not entirely clear which reason is worse. Here’s the video (via Yahoo! Sports)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.