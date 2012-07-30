A Mystery Woman Crashed The Opening Ceremonies And Marched With The Athletes Of India

During the London 2012 opening ceremonies, there was a woman that marched with the athletes of India during the parade of nations. You can see the woman, who is wearing a red sweatshirt, in the first video below. She clearly didn’t fit in as she was not dressed like the athletes or team officials.



When the chairman of the London Olympic organising Committee spoke about the incident, all he could say was that she was “possibly and probably a member of the cast [for the opening ceremony production]” that got “over excited.”

Needless to say, the Indian delegation is not very happy that this happened.

Here is the Indian team marching. The second video below is CNN’s report, which includes the chairman’s comments…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the CNN report…





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.