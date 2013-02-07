Ole Miss Coaching Staff Goes Nuts After Learning Top High School Player Chooses Their School

The most ridiculous day in amateur sports is today, “National Signing Day.” It is the day that many of the top high school football players will stand at a podium in front of hundreds of people with an ESPN camera pointed at their faces just waiting to hear what school that player will attend next year.



This year’s biggest fish is defensive end Robert Nkemdiche from Georgia. And when he chose Ole Miss over Florida and LSU, you would have thought the Ole Miss coaching staff just won the BCS Championship.

Here’s the video. The drooling and jubilation by the coaches can be seen at the 0:55 mark…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

