23-year-old Raptors player hit a last-second, miracle 3-pointer to save his team's season

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images The Toronto Raptors celebrate OG Anunoby’s game-winning shot.

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby hit a game-winning three-pointer with .5 seconds left to beat the Boston Celtics.

The shot moved the series to 2-1 instead of 3-0, a deficit no NBA team has ever come back from.

OG Anunoby saved the Toronto Raptors season on Thursday.

Trailing the Boston Celtics by two with .5 seconds left, Anunoby received a cross-court inbounds pass from Kyle Lowry. Anunoby launched the three-pointer, just barely getting it off in time, and nailed it, giving the Raptors the 104-103 win.

The Raptors moved the series to 2-1 rather than 3-0, a deficit no NBA team has ever come back from.

ANUNOBY FOR THE WIN WITH .5 SECONDS LEFT ???????????? pic.twitter.com/M6IdnSv5yd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2020

The shot was dangerously close to not counting â€” Anunoby beat the buzzer by a hair.

via TNT/NBA

After the game, Kyle Lowry told TNT’s Rebecca Haarlow that the play was designed to get Pascal Siakam or Fred VanVleet the shot, but Boston’s defence had smothered them. Instead, Lowry spotted Anunoby alone on the opposite wing and fired a gorgeous pass.

Anunoby, 23, is a tribute to the Raptors player development system. After missing last year’s championship run, Anunoby is averaging 11 points and 6 rebounds per game and shooting 40% from three.

