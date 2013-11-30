See How The Biggest Jewelry Heist In History Went Down In Under A Minute [VIDEO]

One of the world’s biggest jewelry heists occurred back in July, when a thief stole $136 million worth of jewels from the Carlton Intercontinental Hotel in the French Riviera resort town of Cannes.

Now, security footage of the theft has emerged, and was published by French newspaper Nice Matin.

The video appears to show the brazen thief breaking into the hotel and calmly stealing a briefcase and small box from a temporary jewelry exhibit by the Leviev diamond house, which is owned by Israeli billionaire Lev Leviev, all while holding the two vendors, a manager, and three security guards at gun point.

The entire ordeal was over in less than a minute. The thief escaped with 72 pieces of jewelry and remains at large.

At the time, police said security cameras caught the man on camera, but it didn’t help since he had covered his face with a scarf and cap.

Watch the biggest jewelry heist in history go down in less than one minute below. The action starts around the 16 second mark.

