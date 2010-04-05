Uh Oh: Putin Happy To Sell Weapons To Hugo Chavez

It got some media attention this week, but Russia’s energy and defence deal with Venezuela — culminating in a showy joint press conference between Vladimir Putin and Hugo Chavez — probably deserves more of your attention.



Putin is not subtle. As you’ll see in the video below (courtesy of Russian state-funded network Russia Today) Putin comes right out and says: if the US won’t sell weapons to Venezuela, we will!

And of course, with Venezuela in dire straits economically, they have every reason to seek alliances with parties that will bother the US. Watch the whole thing.

Of course, there’s good reason to still believe that Russia itself is toast.



