Video Shows Delta Force Snatch Al-Qaeda Suspect In Libya And Disappear Into The Night In Seconds

The Washington Post has obtained a video of the U.S. special operations capture mission of al-Qaeda terrorism suspect Nazih Abdul-Hamed al-Ruqai (aka Anas al-Libi). He had been wanted for 13 years and is considered to have been close to former al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Adam Goldman reports that the closed-circuit camera video shows U.S. operators in several vehicles blocking the car al-Libi was riding in and throw him into the van before speeding away in a convoy with all of the cars.

Libi, who is awaiting trial in New York, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the 1998 bombings of American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people. He has pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges.

The mission was carried out by the CIA, the FBI and the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force. The entire sequence takes place in about 40 seconds.

Check it out:

