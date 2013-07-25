Video Shows Moment Of Train Crash That Killed At Least 78 In Spain

A train derailed outside the ancient city of Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spanish on Wednesday night, killing at least 78 people and injuring up to 131.



It is one of Europe’s worst ever rail disasters.

El Pais newspaper, citing sources close to the investigation, reported the train was travelling at over twice the speed limit on a sharp curve.

Pictures of the aftermath can be seen here (WARNING: Graphic).

Here’s the video:



