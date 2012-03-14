Craziness At SXSW: These People Crowd Surfed -- On An Actual Surfboard

It looks like the SXSW Giftiki and Kiip party was insanely fun.



Check out this video of someone actually crowd surfing… on a surf board. They used a Decentralized Dance Party, a portable battery system that lets thousands of people carry boomboxes, and play the same music. The DDP system was invented by Tom and Gary, a couple of inventors from Vancouver.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.