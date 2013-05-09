The Plot Of 'The Great Gatsby' In Two Minutes [VIDEO]

The Great Gatsby, which hits theatres this week, is one of the most buzzed about movies of the year.



If you’re like us, you probably haven’t picked up the novel since it was on your 10th grade reading list.

For a quick refresher on the plot, check out this quick clip from our friends at NowThisNews.

It contains spoilers, obviously, so skip it if you seriously don’t know how the story ends.

