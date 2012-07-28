Video Of The Olympic Cauldron Lighting In London

The Olympic Opening Ceremony in London just ended as seven teenage British athletes had the honour of lighting the Olympic Cauldron.



The Cauldron, however, isn’t really a cauldron. Sports Illustrated’s Nick Zaccardi tweeted that the “cauldron is 200+ copper petals — at least 1 for each nation. At end of Games, each nation takes petal, cauldron will cease to exist.”

We have video below of the confusing, yet beautiful Olympic Cauldron lighting below.

Muhammad Ali makes an appearance at the 7:55 mark of the video, David Beckham passes the torch to Sir Steve Redgrave (a five-time gold medalist) at 11:45, Redgrave passes the torch to the seven teenagers at 16:55, and the young athletes light the Cauldron at 21:35.

As confusing as it was, we have to say the Cauldron lighting is definitely worth your time. Watch the Olympic Cauldron lighting ceremony below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.