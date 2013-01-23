The Brand New Corvette Stingray Was Spotted Driving In The Arizona Desert

The much-anticipated 2014 C7 Corvette Stingray was the star of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, where it made its world debut last week.



Now, the Stingray has been spied on the open road. YouTube user yh8life posted two very short clips of the new Corvette driving through the desert on Arizona’s famed Apache Trail.

Posted on Autoweek, the videos are too short to form a real judgement of the Stingray, but they do whet the appetite for more.

See the new Corvette on the move:



