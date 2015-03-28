Video shows the moment of the East Village building explosion

Thursday afternoon a gas explosion set an East Village building on fire, eventually burning it to the ground. 19 people were injured, 4 critically, and two people are still unaccounted for.

Now, a video has surfaced that shows the exact moment the explosion happened.

Gothamist reports,

Security camera video has surfaced showing the powerful explosion that rocked an East Village tenement yesterday afternoon, bringing down three buildings and sparking a devastating fire. ABC 7 obtained the video from a business on East 7th Street; the footage at first shows an ordinary East Village spring afternoon, with pedestrians walking dogs and chatting on the footpath, followed by the massive explosion ripping out of 121 Second Avenue.

ABC News uploaded the crucial part of the footage to Vine.

Take a look:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.