Two people died on Wednesday after a crane collapsed at the construction site of Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

The stadium is scheduled to host the opener of the 2014 World Cup next summer, and construction of the $US355 million arena was expected to be completed next month.

Check it out:

