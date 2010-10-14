Video Of The Day: There's A Kangaroo On The Race Track!

Hey, if you’re going to hold a road rally race in Australia, there’s a pretty good chance that a kangaroo is going to run out in front of your car as you attempt to negotiate a curve at a high speed. That’s the just the way it is.



Not every joey is as lucky as this one, however.





Via From the Marbles. Got a video you want to see featured on The Sports Page? Send it to [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.