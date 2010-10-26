Video Of The Day: Jonathan Byrd's Walk Off Hole-In-One

Here’s something you don’t see … ever.



After the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospital for Children Open (seriously) on Sunday, there were three players still tied for the lead. After three playoff holes, they were still tied. Then Jonathan Byrd stepped up to the 204-yard 17th tee at TPC Summerlin and basically hit the ninth-inning, Hail Mary, half-court shot at the buzzer.

An ace … to win the entire tournament:





Unfortunately, he had to wait a moment to make sure the other two players didn’t find a way to hit their own holes-in-one and keep the playoff going. (They didn’t.) Byrd took home a winning purse of $774,000.

