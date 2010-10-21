Video Of The Day: High School Team Pulls A Cal-Stanford To Win On Final Play

The scene: Butler High School (Kentucky) trails Pleasure Ridge Park High by six points with 1.8 seconds to go. All that remains is a harmless kickoff, sure to run out the clock and end the game.



But then … we probably wouldn’t be showing you this if that was all that happened.



A few laterals later, the miracle is complete and Butler is going for two to win the game. I guess there were so many penalties from all the people on the field that the conversion was backed up all the way around the globe and ended up on the 2-yard line again.

Video via Louisville Courier-Journal

