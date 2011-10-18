Herman Cain 'Imagines' If There Were No Pizza

Photo: Courtesy of the Omaha World Herald

It is no secret that Herman Cain likes pizza — the former Godfather’s Pizza CEO, and emerging frontrunner for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, has admitted to eating pizza at least six times a week.But we never knew just how deep Cain’s love for pizza really was until hearing this ballad, performed at the 1991 Omaha Press Club show.



The video, first posted by the Omaha World Herald, features Cain singing his own rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” replacing the words with his own pizza-related lyrics.

Here’s a sample:

“Imagine there’s no pizza.

I couldn’t if I tried

Eating only tacos. Or Kentucky Fried.

Imagine only burgers. It’s frightening and sad.”

Watch the whole video below, courtesy of the Daily Beast.



