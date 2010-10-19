Video Of The Day: Flames Defender Gives Up Goal Off His Own Face

Calgary’s Ian White felt the most unkindest cut of all this weekend, when he took a slap shot to the face, then was left helpless as the ricocheting puck slid past his goalie for an Edmonton score.



White suffered a cut above his eye, but returned in time to watch his team pull out the victory, 5-3. That still won’t erase the sting of having a goal scored off your skull.



Video via NHL.com via the always awesome Puck Daddy. Got a video you want to see here? Send to [email protected]

