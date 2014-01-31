These Are The 'Miracles' That Occur After Syrian Jets Flatten A Town

The air war by the regime of Bashar al-Assad against rebel-held areas has flattened entire neighborhoods, many of which contained not fighters but civilians.

Many people are buried in their homes while other members of the community try to dig them out. The video below shows one of these efforts and how men unearthed a young girl from several feet of rubble.

Syria watcher Brown Moses tweeted it last week and said: “I can’t imagine anyone could watch this video of a child being rescued from a bombed building and not be affected.”

The video shows a full eight minutes of frantic digging before the child is free.

