Watch Steve Jobs lose his cool during a famous iPhone demo

To celebrate the iPhone’s 9th anniversary, people are reminiscing about the product’s history, from its original unveiling by Steve Jobs, to all of its subsequent milestones.

In particular, former Apple PR boss Natalie Kerris shared a video on Twitter showing Jobs losing his cool during one memorable event introducing the iPhone 4 in 2010, along with other highlights of Jobs’ “pissed off” moments over the years.

Watch Jobs lay into bloggers — who he says crashed his iPhone demo with their “570 WiFi-based stations” in the event center — below:

In honour of today’s 9th anniversary of the original iPhone launch: Steve Jobs PISSED OFF moments (1997-2010) https://t.co/yRpJgldIDF

— Natalie Kerris (@nataliekerris) June 29, 2016

