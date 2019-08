A New York cinematographer decided to make the most of the historic blizzard that paralysed the city by taking slow-motion video of people getting hit in the face with snowballs.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.