Here's the video of Martin Shkreli getting bombarded by press as he leaves court

CNBC has posted a video of pharma CEO Martin Shkreli walking out of court wearing sunglasses in the rain surrounded by a swarm of press.

On Thursday morning, FBI agents arrested Shkreli at his Manhattan apartment on charges of securities fraud.

Shkreli is accused of defrauding investors in his now-defunct healthcare-focused hedge fund MSMB Capital. He’s also accused of misappropriating assets from Retrophin, a publicly-traded biotech company he founded and once led, as his “personal piggy bank” to pay off debts he incurred from a series of bad trades he made with his fund.

Shkreli has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Shkreli is the founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals, a biotech startup. He became infamous this year when his company acquired the rights to Daraprim, an antiparasitic drug used to treat toxoplasmosis, and immediately hiked the price from $13.50 per pill to $750.

