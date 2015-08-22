This pregnant woman did the 'Cupid Shuffle' as her water broke and never lost the beat

While in labour with her second child, Boston mum Yuki Nishizawa decided to have a dance party in her hospital room to speed up the process — and now people can’t seem to stop watching the videos on Facebook.

Here’s a look at Nizhizawa dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle” at the hospital, as reported by Cosmopolitan.com. “Water is breaking,” she shouts in the video.



Her husband, Connell Cloyd, uploaded two videos of the dance to Facebook. The more popular video has been shared 68,000 times and viewed over six million times.

“I just felt pain only and nothing positive,” Nishizawa told Inside Edition about her decision to dance. “I said, ‘Let’s ask nurse if it’s ok for me to dance, you know something fun, something positive for me to go through it.'”



Nishizawa gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Coji, according to a recent Facebook post from Cloyd. Check out the whole video here or below.



The buttafly… uhn uhn thats old! Let me see your tootsie roll! Click the youtube link on my page so we can reach a million veiws! http://youtu.be/UU_aWDu9jto

Posted by Connell Cloyd on Tuesday, August 18, 2015

