This Video Appears To Show The Moment A Police Car Was Lit On Fire In Ferguson

Following the grand jury’s decision not to indict Officer Darren Wilson chaos has ensued in Ferguson. Police have fired tear gas, and there have been reports of gunshots.
We’ve also seen video of police cars set on fire.
Instagram user dionte_betts put up this video which appears to document the very moment that a police car lit up into flames in Ferguson, via Buzzfeed News on Twitter.
