Video reportedly shows the moment the passenger jet carrying 62 people crashed in Russia

A video has been released that appears to show the moment a Boeing 737 passenger jet crashed at an airport in Russia, killing all 62 people on board, as reported by the International Business Times.

The surveillance footage, released by local news network Russia-24, shows a large object descending from the sky and exploding upon impact. A white flash can then be seen through a forest.



The plane, FlyDubai flight FZ981, was travelling from Dubai and scheduled to land at the Rostov-on-Don airport at 6:40 P.M. EST. The plane crashed at 8:50 P.M. EST, according to a statement from FlyDubai posted on Facebook.

While the FlyDubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said it was too early for speculation at a press conference, officials cited by various media outlets blame the weather — up to 60 mile per hour winds and rain causing low visibility. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said investigations have ruled out terrorism as a cause, CNN reports.

Citing a Russian news agency, the IBTimes is reporting that workers at the crash scene found both of the plane’s data records and one of two voice recorders, but the pilot did not issue a distress call, according to Ghaith.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.