Video Shows Dozens Of Pilot Whales Stranded In The Everglades

Wildlife officials are trying to rescue a pod of pilot whales stranded in the waters near Florida’s Everglades National Park on Wednesday, reports NBC6.com.

The whales were originally spotted on Tuesday. Around 10 of them were beached and the rest were stuck in nearby shallow waters, according to the report.

Six of the beached whales were pushed back into the water, but four died, a park spokeswoman said.

It’s not clear what’s causing the whales to beach themselves, according to CBSMiami.

Rangers returned on Wednesday to help the rest of the whales. There are around 20 to 30 in the pod.

An aerial video of the stranded whales is below:

