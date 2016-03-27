Check out the video of Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey hand delivering the first Rift in Alaska

After several years of testing and prototypes, the long-awaited Oculus Rift virtual reality headset will finally be available on Monday.

But one lucky user already got his headset. And he got it straight from Oculus founder Palmer Luckey.

Luckey made the trip to Alaska to hand-deliver the first Rift, in box signed by Luckey and the rest of the Oculus team, to Ross Martin — the first person to pre-order the $599 Rift.

Luckey posted the video of his Facebook page, noting that he and Martin have a lot in common: “We are both big gamers, and we were both homeschooled as kids. The biggest difference is that I grew up with surfboards while he grew up with sled dogs.”

Here’s the video of Luckey (who is inexplicably wearing shorts and a Hawaiian Aloha shirt in Alaska in March) making the special delivery:



Personally delivering the first Rift to Alaska!

Posted by Palmer Freeman Luckey on Saturday, March 26, 2016

