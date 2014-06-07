The French Government Posted A Video Of Obama's Meeting With Putin

There is video footage of the conversation between President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin that took place at the D-Day anniversary celebrations in Normandy, France Friday.

The clip came courtesy of the French presidency, which posted a clip of the encounter on Vine.

According to the White House, it was the first conversation between Putin and Obama since April and it lasted about 10 to 15 minutes. During their chat, the White House said Obama offered Putin a plan for reducing tensions sparked by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and Russia’s annexation of the Crimea.

Watch the clip of Putin and Obama talking below.





