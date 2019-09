There’s video now!



Yesterday it was reported that President Obama was caught on a ‘hot mic’ talking to President Medvedev of Russia, telling him he’d have more flexibility on defence issues after the election was over. It’s just a realistic thing to say, but of course Obama got slammed by rivals.

Anyway, now there’s video (via @mpoppel).

