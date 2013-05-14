Police Release Video Of Suspect In New Orleans Shooting

New Orleans police department has released surveillance footage of one suspect in a shooting that injured 19 people at a neighbourhood Mother’s Day parade.



The suspect in the video is the man in the centre of the shot wearing a white t-shirt. Police believe that more than one gun was fired in the incident, and that three suspects are believed to have fled the scene.

10 men, seven women, and two children were injured in the shooting, the Associated Press reports. At least three of the victims were seriously injured (both children had minor injuries)

Anyone who has any information in this case could be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

Full video footage from CBS affiliate WWL-TV is included below:

