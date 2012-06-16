This Intense Scene At A Greek Rally Was Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before In Politics

ATHENS, GREECE — You want to see something really intense?



We just got back from a rally for conservative Greek candidate Antonio Samaras. His supporters are very much pro-euro, and the greater Eurozone would like to see him win to ensure stability.

Anyway, at the end of the rally we noticed smoke and fire coming from the middle of Syntagma Square.

It turned out to be these wild supporters. Their actions, coupled with the Ridley Scott-like soundtrack that was playing at the event made it the most intense political spectacle we’ve ever seen.

