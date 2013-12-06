Re-Watch The Amazing Moment Nelson Mandela Gave His Famous Cape Town Speech

Former South African president Nelson Mandela died today at the age of 95.

In 1990, the anti-apartheid activist and first black president of South Africa delivered this famous speech in Cape Town after his release from decades in prison. The speech is still widely quoted today.

Current South African President Jacob Zuma said today: “Our nation has lost its greatest son, yet what made Nelson Mandela great was precisely what made him human. We saw in him what we seek in ourselves, and in him we saw so much of ourselves.”

