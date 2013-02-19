Here's The Legendary Interview Where Martin Zweig Calls The 1987 Crash 3 Days Before It Happened

According to Bloomberg, famous stock market pundit Martin Zweig has passed away.



Zweig (who was either 70 or 71) was a technical analyst, newsletter writer, and money manager, who famously called the crash of 1987 3 days before it happened.

In an interview on Louis Rukeyser’s Wall Street Week on October 16, 1987, Zweig predicted a short violent drop in the market that would be reminiscent of 1929.

Here’s the video. The whole thing is worth watching, but Zweig starts his call at the 6:44 mark.

