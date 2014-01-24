Paparazzi And Fan Video Of Justin Bieber's Miami Arrest

Justin Bieber was arrested early this morning in Miami for drag racing and DUI.

Unfortunately for the 19-year-old pop star, fans and paparazzi caught Bieber’s wild night on tape.

TMZ posted this video of Bieber racing through the streets of Miami in a yellow Lamborghini before his arrest: Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

Bieber was even giving out autographs while parked in the middle of the street, but TMZ captures police cars getting him at :49: Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

A screaming fan girl who was following Bieber caught it all on tape, too:

