Florida Judge Allegedly Punches A Public Defender After Berating Him In Court

A Florida TV station has posted a bizarre and disturbing video that appears to show a county judge berating a public defender in an unbelievably unprofessional manner.

Judge John Murphy apparently grew agitated after public defender Andrew Weinstock refused to waive his client’s right to a speedy trial, Florida Today reported.

“You know, if I had a rock I would throw it at you right now,” a voice that WTV.com identifies as Murphy says. “Stop pissing me off. Just sit down.”

Then Murphy reportedly said to veteran public defender Andrew Weinstock, “If you want to fight, let’s go out back and I’ll just beat your arse.”

The two men then left the courtroom, but their scuffle can be heard on the video.

Blaise Trettis, another public defender, told the TV station that Weinstock claimed that Murphy began punching him as soon as the two went out into the hallway.

“The attorney said that immediately upon entering the hallway he was grabbed by the collar and began to be struck,” Trettis told the station, summing up Weinstock’s account. “There was no discussion, no talk, not even time for anything. Just as soon as they’re in the hallway, the attorney was grabbed.”

Trettis did come to the judge’s defence in an interview with Florida Today, though.

“I hope it’s not a reflection on Judge Murphy’s really outstanding legal career,” said Trettis, who may have to work with that judge in the future.

“If it’s true, you know,” Trettis added, “I think it’s really an uncharacteristic, isolated incident.”

